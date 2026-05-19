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Sharjah launches first regional health safety programme for laundry businesses

Programme includes multilingual training and certified health standards for workers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The programme focuses on training employees working in laundry and carpet-cleaning facilities on best health and hygiene practices.
The programme focuses on training employees working in laundry and carpet-cleaning facilities on best health and hygiene practices.
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Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has expanded the scope of its Sharjah Health Safety Programme to include licensed laundry, ironing and carpet-cleaning establishments, the first initiative of its kind in the Middle East.

The move is part of Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen health oversight standards, improve service quality and enhance public health and safety across the emirate through a more comprehensive regulatory framework.

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According to the municipality, the programme focuses on training employees working in laundry and carpet-cleaning facilities on best health and hygiene practices, while also supporting businesses in complying with approved health and safety standards.

Dr Amal Al Shamsi, Director of Public Health Services Department at Sharjah City Municipality, said the municipality continues to expand its health programmes into new sectors as part of ambitious plans aimed at reinforcing its regulatory role and improving operational standards across licensed establishments.

She added that the Sharjah Health Safety Programme includes specialised health training supported by multilingual educational materials and illustrated guidance tools designed to simplify information delivery and improve workers’ understanding. Certified training certificates are also issued to both establishments and employees.

The programme aims to enhance workers’ professional and health-related skills in areas including laundry handling, drying, ironing procedures and workplace hygiene.

Training modules cover personal hygiene standards, clothing sorting procedures, proper use of washing, drying and ironing equipment, as well as the safe handling of detergents and chemical substances.

Sheikha Maha Al Mualla, Head of the Health Standards Compliance Section, said the programme is supervised according to international best practices to ensure establishments comply with required health regulations and standards.

She added that the municipality’s Health Control and Safety Department conducts regular and surprise inspection visits as part of a joint oversight framework monitoring participating facilities.

The Sharjah Health Safety Programme was initially launched for workers in barber shops and beauty salons before being expanded to laundry and carpet-cleaning businesses as part of ongoing efforts to improve public services for residents and visitors across the emirate.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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