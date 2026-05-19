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Sharjah Police bring mobile clinics, specialist care to inmates

‘Health for All’ initiative offers dental, eye and skin care services in prisons

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Police launch ‘Health for All’ initiative for inmates with specialist care
Sharjah Police launch ‘Health for All’ initiative for inmates with specialist care
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: For dozens of inmates at the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Centre of Sharjah Police, a routine day took on a more hopeful meaning as doctors, dentists and healthcare specialists arrived with a simple message — healthcare is for everyone.

Under the banner of “Health for All”, Sharjah Police, in cooperation with Sharjah Health Authority and University of Sharjah, launched a humanitarian health initiative aimed at improving the wellbeing of inmates and ensuring they receive specialised medical care in a safe and supportive environment.

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Inside the facility, mobile clinics and medical teams worked side by side to provide services that went beyond routine check-ups. A fully equipped mobile dental clinic offered treatment and oral healthcare services, while specialists in ophthalmology and dermatology conducted examinations, provided treatment and offered medical consultations tailored to inmates’ needs.

Official said the initiative reflects Sharjah Police’s wider commitment to placing human wellbeing at the centre of its correctional and rehabilitation system. By strengthening partnerships with healthcare and community institutions, the force aims to build an integrated care model that addresses inmates’ physical, social and humanitarian needs.

The initiative also focused on preventive healthcare and the early detection of illnesses, reinforcing efforts to improve overall health standards within correctional facilities according to leading medical and humanitarian practices.

For Sharjah Police, the programme represents more than a medical campaign. It is part of a broader reformative approach that seeks to create an environment where dignity, care and rehabilitation remain central, while ensuring inmates have access to quality healthcare services that protect their health and safety.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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