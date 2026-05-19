‘Health for All’ initiative offers dental, eye and skin care services in prisons
Sharjah: For dozens of inmates at the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Centre of Sharjah Police, a routine day took on a more hopeful meaning as doctors, dentists and healthcare specialists arrived with a simple message — healthcare is for everyone.
Under the banner of “Health for All”, Sharjah Police, in cooperation with Sharjah Health Authority and University of Sharjah, launched a humanitarian health initiative aimed at improving the wellbeing of inmates and ensuring they receive specialised medical care in a safe and supportive environment.
Inside the facility, mobile clinics and medical teams worked side by side to provide services that went beyond routine check-ups. A fully equipped mobile dental clinic offered treatment and oral healthcare services, while specialists in ophthalmology and dermatology conducted examinations, provided treatment and offered medical consultations tailored to inmates’ needs.
Official said the initiative reflects Sharjah Police’s wider commitment to placing human wellbeing at the centre of its correctional and rehabilitation system. By strengthening partnerships with healthcare and community institutions, the force aims to build an integrated care model that addresses inmates’ physical, social and humanitarian needs.
The initiative also focused on preventive healthcare and the early detection of illnesses, reinforcing efforts to improve overall health standards within correctional facilities according to leading medical and humanitarian practices.
For Sharjah Police, the programme represents more than a medical campaign. It is part of a broader reformative approach that seeks to create an environment where dignity, care and rehabilitation remain central, while ensuring inmates have access to quality healthcare services that protect their health and safety.