Official said the initiative reflects Sharjah Police’s wider commitment to placing human wellbeing at the centre of its correctional and rehabilitation system. By strengthening partnerships with healthcare and community institutions, the force aims to build an integrated care model that addresses inmates’ physical, social and humanitarian needs.

For Sharjah Police, the programme represents more than a medical campaign. It is part of a broader reformative approach that seeks to create an environment where dignity, care and rehabilitation remain central, while ensuring inmates have access to quality healthcare services that protect their health and safety.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.