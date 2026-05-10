Courses in smart farming, arts and skills help inmates prepare for life after release
Dubai: Dubai Police have launched a series of specialised training courses for male and female inmates as part of efforts to strengthen rehabilitation, develop practical skills and support reintegration into society after release.
The programmes, organised under the annual second-quarter plan by the Inmate Education and Training Department at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, aim to enhance inmates’ academic, vocational and personal development through structured learning and training initiatives.
Brigadier Salah Buassiba, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said correctional institutions have evolved into centres for learning and development, offering purposeful programmes that help inmates acquire knowledge and practical skills to prepare for life beyond incarceration.
He said the Inmate Education and Training Department operates through four main divisions covering educational, religious, sports and vocational programmes, all of which contribute to a comprehensive rehabilitation framework.
According to Brigadier Buassiba, the educational programmes division supports inmates wishing to continue their studies at different academic levels by providing appropriate learning environments, study materials and literacy support, including digital literacy. The division also focuses on nurturing talents and encouraging inmates to use their time productively.
The religious programmes division delivers lectures, seminars and Quran memorisation sessions designed to strengthen moral awareness, reinforce Islamic values and develop communication skills among inmates.
Meanwhile, the sports programmes division organises recreational and competitive activities aimed at promoting physical fitness, well-being and positive social interaction.
The vocational training division offers practical courses that equip inmates with professional skills, improve employability and prepare them for future career opportunities. The programmes also encourage self-reliance and entrepreneurship after release.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Abdullah Al Obaidli, Director of the Inmate Education and Training Department, said several courses were introduced during the current training cycle, including a smart agriculture course attended by 35 inmates and a free drawing course involving 10 participants.
He added that female inmates also took part in specialised programmes, including a fabric painting course attended by eight inmates and a basic flower cultivation course involving 21 participants.
Dubai Police said the initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to transforming correctional facilities into environments that promote growth, learning and opportunity, while contributing to safer communities through effective rehabilitation programmes.