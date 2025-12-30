Dubai Police mark Unified GCC Inmates Week 2025 with focus on rehabilitation

Reform-led approach highlighted as Dubai Police mark Unified GCC Inmates Week 2025
Dubai Police have marked Unified GCC Inmates Week 2025 as part of a coordinated initiative across Gulf countries, reaffirming their commitment to rehabilitation and second chances for inmates.
Organised by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions under the Ministry of Interior, the week underscored the role of correctional facilities as spaces for reform and personal transformation, rather than punishment alone.
Held under the theme “Towards the Path of Reform”, the programme featured a wide range of educational, vocational and social activities aimed at equipping inmates with skills and values that support successful reintegration into society.
Inmates took part in entrepreneurship workshops delivered in cooperation with Dubai SME, where they learned the fundamentals of starting and managing small businesses. Educational and technology-focused activities included mental agility competitions and computer training programmes designed to enhance digital literacy.
Creative expression was also encouraged through fine arts and freehand drawing sessions, while participants in the Hasad initiative gained hands-on experience in organic farming. Faith and wellbeing formed a core component of the programme, with Quran memorisation contests organised in partnership with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and Dubai Police’s Religious Affairs Section. Sports and recreational activities were also held to promote physical and mental wellbeing.
The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the GCC General Secretariat’s Assistant Secretariat for Security Affairs, reflecting a shared regional commitment to modern approaches in inmate care and the exchange of best practices in rehabilitation.
Brigadier Salah Jumaa Bu Asaiba, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said Dubai Police adopt an integrated, human-centred approach to reform.
“By empowering inmates with new skills and knowledge, we are not only rehabilitating individuals but also helping them rebuild their self-confidence and sense of responsibility,” he said.
He added that such programmes play a vital role in preparing inmates to return to society as productive and active members, ready to begin a new chapter grounded in stability and positive values.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox