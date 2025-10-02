Sharjah Police Forum frees 13 inmates, reunites families in heartwarming initiative

Inmates released after settling all outstanding dues in cooperation with the Faraj Fund
Thirteen inmates were released during the 21st Family Forum organized by Sharjah Police, after settling all their outstanding dues in cooperation with the Faraj Fund. The event, held by the Punitive and Rehabilitation Institution Department, was attended by 47 families of inmates from across the country.
The forum, aimed at strengthening family bonds and supporting the positive reintegration of inmates into society, was attended by Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of the Community Protection and Prevention Department, Brigadier Abdullah Rashid Alay, Director of the Punitive and Rehabilitation Institution Department, and a number of officers.
Brigadier Dr. Al Naour said the forum reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to nurturing family ties and social balance. “Rehabilitation is not just about legal measures. It also focuses on the psychological, social, and human aspects of inmates’ lives,” he added.
Brigadier Abdullah Rashid Alay described the initiative as a positive step in giving inmates a new start. He highlighted the importance of the forum in helping families reconnect and supporting a brighter future for inmates.
The forum also provided a calm and reassuring space for inmates to meet and interact with their families, reflecting Sharjah Police’s ongoing efforts to prioritize the human side of their rehabilitation programs.
