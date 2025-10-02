GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sharjah Police Forum frees 13 inmates, reunites families in heartwarming initiative

Inmates released after settling all outstanding dues in cooperation with the Faraj Fund

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Sharjah Police Forum frees 13 inmates, reunites families in heartwarming initiative
Sharjah Police

Thirteen inmates were released during the 21st Family Forum organized by Sharjah Police, after settling all their outstanding dues in cooperation with the Faraj Fund. The event, held by the Punitive and Rehabilitation Institution Department, was attended by 47 families of inmates from across the country.

The forum, aimed at strengthening family bonds and supporting the positive reintegration of inmates into society, was attended by Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of the Community Protection and Prevention Department, Brigadier Abdullah Rashid Alay, Director of the Punitive and Rehabilitation Institution Department, and a number of officers.

Brigadier Dr. Al Naour said the forum reflects Sharjah Police’s commitment to nurturing family ties and social balance. “Rehabilitation is not just about legal measures. It also focuses on the psychological, social, and human aspects of inmates’ lives,” he added.

Brigadier Abdullah Rashid Alay described the initiative as a positive step in giving inmates a new start. He highlighted the importance of the forum in helping families reconnect and supporting a brighter future for inmates.

The forum also provided a calm and reassuring space for inmates to meet and interact with their families, reflecting Sharjah Police’s ongoing efforts to prioritize the human side of their rehabilitation programs.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

SIF 2025 to shape global economic outlook

SIF 2025 to shape global economic outlook

2m read
Saeed Musbah Al Ketbi, an Emirati researcher in cultural heritage

Emirati man with 4 wives, 100 children shares his story

2m read
Sheikh Sultan honours storytellers at Narrator Forum

Sheikh Sultan honours storytellers at Narrator Forum

3m read
How Sharjah is shaping the future of investment

How Sharjah is shaping the future of investment

2m read