UAE fund backs 206 projects to save endangered species globally
The Mohammed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund announced that in 2025 it provided grants, assistance, and financial support to 206 projects, contributing to the conservation of 111 endangered species. This reaffirms the UAE’s leading role in supporting global efforts to protect biodiversity and safeguard endangered species worldwide.
According to the fund’s data, the grants awarded this year helped protect 111 species classified among the highest-risk categories, including critically endangered and endangered species, through the support of field and research projects implemented across a wide range of countries and ecologically significant regions.
The grants were distributed across 206 specialised projects focused on conserving species in their natural habitats, restoring degraded ecosystems, strengthening scientific monitoring programmes, and empowering local communities to participate in sustainable conservation efforts.
These projects covered a wide spectrum of wildlife, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, as well as rare plant species facing increasing threats from climate change and habitat loss.
With these latest grants, the total number of projects supported by the Fund since its inception has exceeded 3,100 projects, contributing to the conservation of nearly 1,900 species that are critically endangered or endangered in around 170 countries worldwide.
This support reflects the fund’s mission, launched in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to position the UAE as an active global partner in protecting the world’s natural heritage and advancing science-based environmental action through effective international cooperation.
The Mohammed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund focuses on directing funding to projects with tangible impact, particularly those targeting species listed on the IUCN Red List, ensuring that financial resources are allocated to the most urgent and influential initiatives. The fund also places special emphasis on supporting researchers and field practitioners as the first line of defence for endangered species.
The fund’s efforts extend beyond grant-making to include building strategic partnerships with environmental institutions and international organisations, enhancing knowledge exchange and contributing to the development of innovative solutions to rapidly escalating environmental challenges.
These initiatives come at a time when global biodiversity faces unprecedented threats, making the support of conservation projects an urgent necessity to ensure the sustainability of ecosystems and maintain the planet’s natural balance. Through its expanding programmes, the fund continues to play a pivotal role in protecting wildlife, reaffirming the UAE’s environmental and humanitarian responsibility towards present and future generations.
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Mohammed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund provides small grants to support the conservation of animal, plant, and fungal species worldwide.
$1.5 million for the Global Environment Development Organisation
The fund recently announced a partnership with the Global Environment Development Organisation to empower young conservation advocates worldwide and to provide essential financial support for both current and future researchers and practitioners in the field.
In this context, the fund revealed the launch of the Global Field Grants as part of the Fonseca Leadership Programme, supported by the Global Environment Development Organization, with a commitment of $1.5 million over three years.
Operating in more than 170 countries and with a proven track record of supporting over 3,000 conservation projects globally since its establishment, the Mohammed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund is an ideal partner for this initiative.
