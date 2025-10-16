Meet sees launch of ambitious environmental projects
Abu Dhabi yesterday concluded the 2025 World Conservation Congress, which over several days discussed the most pressing global environmental issues and showcased the latest solutions and initiatives aimed at protecting natural resources and enhancing their sustainability. During the closing ceremony, key outcomes were presented and major questions raised during the sessions were discussed, with the participation of leading experts, officials, and decision-makers.
The conference brought together more than 10,000 experts and representatives from 189 countries around the world, including 1,400 members of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Participants reviewed and voted on more than 200 proposals, in addition to launching a number of pioneering projects and initiatives in the fields of environmental protection and biodiversity.
Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, IUCN Regional Councillor for West Asia, and Vice Chair of the Global Council for SDG 14, stated that the conference marked a turning point in the global environmental agenda. She explained that its outcomes and recommendations will accelerate efforts to protect nature and enhance sustainability.
She said one of the most significant outcomes of this year’s conference was the acceleration of the implementation of the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, through practical recommendations supporting ocean protection, transitioning food systems toward sustainability, and empowering local communities and youth to participate actively in conservation efforts.
She added that the conference saw the launch of a number of ambitious, innovation-driven projects serving the environment, including the establishment of a nature-based educational facility funded with$10 million (Dh36 million) by Esri, and the launch of the OlmoEarth environmental intelligence platform, the WALD Forest Innovations Platform, and the NatureX Abu Dhabi initiative with investments exceeding $100 million to support advanced technologies in species and habitat conservation.
Projects were also announced to restore coral reefs and plant 50 million mangrove trees, as well as the launch of transboundary ecological corridors connecting natural areas in Europe and Latin America.
She said youth are the driving force of global environmental action. The conference featured workshops and training programmes to equip them with scientific tools, showcased Emirati youth initiatives, and integrated environmental awareness into school curricula while transforming schools and universities into green, motivating environments.
She added that the conference established clear mechanisms to follow up on the implementation of recommendations and ensure they translate into concrete actions, through voting on binding proposals until 2030 and expanding ranger training programmes in protected area management.
Under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Japanese company INPEX–JODCO to strengthen efforts to conserve birds of prey and support scientific and cultural cooperation between the UAE and Japan.
The partnership builds on a successful pilot project implemented in Japan between 2024 and 2025 and will expand efforts to protect falcons and other raptors in both countries through joint scientific research, habitat protection, and awareness and education programs.
The agreement was signed during the World Conservation Congress 2025 by Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Agency, and Hiroshi Fuji, Director of INPEX–JODCO. The MoU represents a new phase of bilateral cooperation, combining Abu Dhabi’s leadership in wildlife conservation with Japan’s advanced environmental research expertise to address global biodiversity challenges and promote shared values of nature conservation.
Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Khaled for his continuous support of the Agency’s environmental protection initiatives and its local and international partnerships aimed at advancing sustainability.
Hiroshi Fuji expressed his deep appreciation for Sheikh Khaled’s patronage, which gave this cooperation special significance and momentum.
The partnership also includes cultural elements highlighting the importance of falconry in Emirati heritage — recognized by UNESCO as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity — and Japan’s deep-rooted cultural appreciation for harmony with nature.
It is noteworthy that since its establishment, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, through the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Program, has released 2,355 saker and peregrine falcons back into the wild along their migratory routes, making it one of the world’s leading programs for the reintroduction of endangered species. The programme embodies the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and showcases Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s global leadership in nature conservation and biodiversity protection to ensure environmental sustainability and human well-being.
Under the MoU, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and INPEX–JODCO will develop research and conservation programmes for birds of prey in both the UAE and Japan, including the installation of artificial nests equipped with monitoring cameras in Japan to study breeding behavior, population dynamics, and habitat use patterns.
In the UAE, the expertise of the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in avian medicine and scientific research will support the rehabilitation of peregrine falcons and other raptor species. The collaboration will also include specialized training for staff of Japanese zoos, enhancing knowledge exchange and best practices in the care and conservation of birds of prey.
