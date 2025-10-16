It is noteworthy that since its establishment, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, through the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Program, has released 2,355 saker and peregrine falcons back into the wild along their migratory routes, making it one of the world’s leading programs for the reintroduction of endangered species. The programme embodies the legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and showcases Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s global leadership in nature conservation and biodiversity protection to ensure environmental sustainability and human well-being.