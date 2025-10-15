UAE, Japan join hands to enhance conservation efforts for birds

EAD signs MoU with Japan's INPEX–JODCO
The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese corporation INPEX–JODCO to enhance efforts to conserve birds of prey and to support scientific and cultural cooperation between the UAE and Japan.
Building on a successful pilot project carried out in Japan between 2024 and 2025, the partnership will expand conservation initiatives for falcons and other raptors in both countries through joint scientific research, habitat protection, and the implementation of awareness and educational programmes.
Under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the MoU was signed during the World Conservation Congress 2025 by Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, and Hiroshi Fuji, Director of INPEX–JODCO. The agreement marks a new phase of bilateral cooperation between the two sides.
This collaboration combines Abu Dhabi’s leadership in wildlife conservation with Japan’s advanced expertise in environmental research, addressing global biodiversity challenges and promoting shared values in preserving and protecting nature.
Dr. Al Dhaheri expressed her gratitude to Sheikh Khaled for his continued support of the agency’s efforts and initiatives to protect the environment and strengthen local and international partnerships that advance sustainability objectives.
She added that the collaboration with INPEX–JODCO goes beyond science, bringing together heritage, innovation, and a shared respect for nature. She noted that birds of prey—especially falcons—are a symbol of cultural identity. Through this partnership, Abu Dhabi’s global environmental conservation expertise is combined with Japan’s scientific excellence to protect these unique species and the ecosystems that support them. By working together, we are not only safeguarding biodiversity, but also building bridges between our cultures and unifying our intellectual and cultural identity in service of sustainability and environmental stewardship.
Under the agreement, both parties will develop research and conservation programmes for birds of prey in the UAE and Japan, including the installation of artificial nests equipped with cameras to study breeding behaviour, population dynamics, and habitat use in Japan.
In the UAE, the renowned expertise of the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital in avian medicine and scientific research will be leveraged to support the rehabilitation of peregrine falcons and other raptor species. The cooperation will also include specialised training for staff from Japanese zoos, enhancing the exchange of knowledge and best practices in raptor care and conservation.
Hiroshi Fuji said: “The raptor conservation project reflects our firm commitment to advancing environmental research and promoting the exchange of expertise between our two countries. Building on the success of the pilot initiative, this new phase represents an important step towards expanding environmental conservation efforts, sharing scientific knowledge, and celebrating the cultural heritage shared by our nations. We are proud of our partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to build a future where tradition and technology work hand in hand to protect wildlife and inspire future generations.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox