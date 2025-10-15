UAE, Japan join hands to enhance conservation efforts for birds

She added that the collaboration with INPEX–JODCO goes beyond science, bringing together heritage, innovation, and a shared respect for nature. She noted that birds of prey—especially falcons—are a symbol of cultural identity. Through this partnership, Abu Dhabi’s global environmental conservation expertise is combined with Japan’s scientific excellence to protect these unique species and the ecosystems that support them. By working together, we are not only safeguarding biodiversity, but also building bridges between our cultures and unifying our intellectual and cultural identity in service of sustainability and environmental stewardship.