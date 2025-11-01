Dubai inmates showcase skills in international chess championship

Brigadier Buosaiba said, “Our participation in the Intercontinental Chess Championship for Prisoners reflects Dubai Police’s firm commitment to rehabilitation and reform, which is a fundamental pillar of our work. We focus on building inmates’ mental, psychological, and physical capabilities to support their positive reintegration into society. Chess as an elite mind sport strengthens strategic thinking and discipline. This championship offers a unique platform for international exchange and a new window of hope for inmates to showcase their abilities and achieve milestones that count towards their rehabilitation journey.”