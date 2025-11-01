GOLD/FOREX
Dubai inmates showcase skills in international chess championship

135 teams from 57 countries competed, including 89 men’s, 26 women’s, and 20 youth teams

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police’s General Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions participated in the fifth Intercontinental Chess Championship for Prisoners, held online under the supervision of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Global participation

A total of 135 teams from 57 countries competed, including 89 men’s teams, 26 women’s teams, and 20 youth teams. The men’s category was divided into ten groups, while the women’s and youth categories each featured four groups.

Officials mark launch of participation

The launch was attended by Brigadier Salah Jumaa Buosaiba, Acting Director of the General Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions, his deputy Colonel Yousuf Jumaa Karam, and Saeed Yousuf Shukri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, along with several heads of sub-departments.

Rehabilitation through chess

Brigadier Buosaiba said, “Our participation in the Intercontinental Chess Championship for Prisoners reflects Dubai Police’s firm commitment to rehabilitation and reform, which is a fundamental pillar of our work. We focus on building inmates’ mental, psychological, and physical capabilities to support their positive reintegration into society. Chess as an elite mind sport strengthens strategic thinking and discipline. This championship offers a unique platform for international exchange and a new window of hope for inmates to showcase their abilities and achieve milestones that count towards their rehabilitation journey.”

Education and sports for inmates

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Abdullah Al Obaidli, Director of the Inmates’ Education and Training Department, expressed pride in the inmates’ participation and performance.

“We are keen to provide an educational and sporting environment that helps inmates use their time productively. We actively join international initiatives that reflect the advanced and humane approach of penal institutions in the UAE. These tournaments form part of an integrated system that includes formal education, vocational skills, and sports activities, all aimed at preparing inmates to become productive members of society after completing their sentences.”

Dubai Police and Chess Club partnership

Saeed Yousuf Shukri thanked Dubai Police for their continuous support in developing inmates’ mental and sporting skills, facilitating training, internal competitions, and activities. He highlighted Dubai’s achievement last year, when the emirate secured first place in the fourth edition of the Intercontinental Chess Championship for Prisoners in 2024.

Dubai Police

