UAE-based teen wins African youth chess gold for Zambia

The continental tournament drew nearly 450 players from 18 African nations. Rafael’s triumph ended a wait of more than 15 years since Zambia last captured a U18 gold medal at the championship. His victory was also significant in another respect — he became the first player of Indian origin to win gold at the event, earning eligibility for the International Master (IM) title under FIDE regulations.

Although born and raised in the UAE, Rafael proudly represents Zambia on the global stage. He is a member of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club and has claimed numerous medals at tournaments across the UAE. Officials from the Chess Federation of Zambia hailed his latest achievement as a major boost for youth chess development in the country and a step forward in elevating the sport’s profile across Africa.

Representing the Zambia Chess Federation, Rafael has steadily built an impressive international résumé. In 2024, he was named Zambia’s Young Sportsman of the Year, becoming the first athlete of Indian origin to receive the honour. He further underlined his rising stature by winning two gold medals in the Under-20 category at the Commonwealth Chess Games held in Sri Lanka last year.

His daily training routine reflects his commitment to the game. “I spend around five to six hours every day on chess. Most of the time I train on my own, working on openings, tactics and analysing games. Whenever I have doubts or need guidance, I consult my coach, Grandmaster Adam Tukhaev of the Abu Dhabi Chess Club. His advice helps me refine my strategy and improve consistently.”

