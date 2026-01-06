Dubai Police hold sports safety awareness session for students and parents

Lecture at Dubai Chess and Culture Club teaches stadium etiquette and positive cheering
Dubai Police have organised an awareness lecture for students and parents at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, as part of their Your Commitment is Happiness initiative.
The session focused on educating young sports fans and their families about proper conduct and responsibilities inside sports stadiums, in line with Federal Law No. 8 of 2014 on the security of sports facilities and events.
Officials from Dubai Police explained that the initiative aims to strengthen communication with sports audiences and promote a culture of positive and respectful cheering that reflects the UAE’s civilised image at sporting events.
The lecture highlighted the importance of understanding the limits of cheering, warning against negative behaviour and emotional outbursts that could harm others or disrupt sporting environments. Participants were encouraged to play an active role in fostering safe, family-friendly stadiums through responsible support and mutual respect.
Dubai Police said such outreach programmes are part of broader efforts to raise awareness, particularly among young people, and to ensure sports venues remain safe and enjoyable spaces for everyone.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox