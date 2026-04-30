Dubai Health marks research milestone with global impact

Ahmed bin Saeed and Mansoor bin Mohammed praise Dubai’s growing academic health ecosystem
Dubai: Dubai Health’s Board of Directors has praised the continued progress of Dubai’s scientific research ecosystem, highlighting its expanding international recognition and its role in advancing health care outcomes and quality of life.
The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, in the presence of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board.
During the meeting, the Board reviewed progress across care, learning, and discovery, and discussed further pathways to strengthen Dubai’s integrated health system.
Since the establishment of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in 2016, researchers from Dubai Health and MBRU have published 2,362 papers in leading international peer-reviewed journals. Several scientists have also been included in Stanford University’s list of the world’s top 2% most-cited researchers for four consecutive years, reflecting the growing global impact of Dubai’s research community.
A key highlight was a joint Dubai Health—MBRU study featured on the cover of Nature Medicine, one of the world’s most prestigious medical journals. The cover artwork, created by Dubai Health designers Maryam AlHathboor and Fatima Baobaid, blends Dubai’s skyline with DNA imagery inspired by Emirati khoos weaving, symbolising the connection between heritage and scientific innovation.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “We are proud of the remarkable progress of our health care system, the strong performance of Dubai Health’s research mission, and its contribution to advancing health for humanity and enhancing quality of life.”
He added his appreciation to researchers and teams, encouraging continued efforts in advancing scientific excellence in service of humanity.
Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Dubai places a high priority on scientific research as a key pillar in advancing the health care system and enhancing the quality of its services. It plays a central role in driving medical innovation and strengthening efforts in prevention, diagnosis and treatment.”
He added that Dubai Health’s achievements reflect the emirate’s progress in applying knowledge and innovation to build a future-ready health care system.
Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board and Chairperson of the MBRU Council, said the progress reflects “the maturity of our integrated academic health system, where care, learning, and discovery work seamlessly to advance research and translate it into evidence-based care for patients.”
Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of MBRU, said: “We are proud of the progress achieved, made possible by the vision of our leadership and the Board’s continued support. We remain committed to empowering our talent to produce impactful research that serves our community and aligns with global health care advancements.”
Dubai Health and MBRU continue to advance their research mission through an integrated academic health system supported by 10 specialised research centres, enabling collaboration across disciplines and translating scientific discovery into practical health care solutions.