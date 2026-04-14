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Sharjah moves to clamp down on unsafe warehouses with new high-level committee

Sharjah forms committee to tackle warehouse violations and strengthen safety standards

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Committee for monitoring and removal of violations in commercial and industrial warehouses in Sharjah holds first meeting
Committee for monitoring and removal of violations in commercial and industrial warehouses in Sharjah holds first meeting
Sharjah Police

Sharjah : Sharjah has launched a major initiative to address violations in commercial and industrial warehouses, following the formation of a new committee tasked with monitoring compliance and removing safety breaches across the sector.

The committee held its first coordination meeting in line with directives from the Sharjah Executive Council, bringing together senior officials from key government entities to strengthen oversight, enhance coordination, and reinforce public safety standards.

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The meeting was chaired by Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters.

Major General bin Amer said the initiative reflects Sharjah’s broader vision of building an integrated security and safety system, supported by a strong regulatory framework to ensure full compliance with safety standards across vital commercial and industrial facilities.

He stressed that effective institutional integration and continuous coordination between relevant authorities are essential to improving regulatory performance, addressing challenges, and ensuring swift and decisive action through a unified approach.

“This will help create a safe and sustainable working environment that supports comprehensive development and enhances quality of life in the emirate,” he said.

The committee reviewed mechanisms to improve coordination between entities and unify roles in implementing joint inspection and enforcement plans. Discussions focused on strengthening field readiness, streamlining procedures, and tackling unsafe or non-compliant practices to safeguard lives and property.

Officials said the initiative underscores Sharjah’s continued commitment to enforcing regulations and maintaining high safety standards across industrial and commercial sectors.

Attendees included senior officials from the Department of Economic Development, Municipal Affairs, Sharjah Civil Defense, Prevention and Safety, Sharjah Municipality, SEWA, the Executive Office, and the Digital Services Department, along with other representatives.

Earlier warning on warehouse violations

Major General bin Amer had earlier cautioned against the dangers of non-compliance with security and safety requirements in warehouses, warning that negligence could extend beyond individual facilities to threaten surrounding areas and nearby properties.

He noted that authorities had recently identified instances of negligent compliance with safety standards in some warehouses, raising concerns given their importance to Sharjah’s economy and their broader implications for public safety and security.

He also stressed that compliance with safety regulations is a shared responsibility and a key priority under Executive Council directives, which place the safety and well-being of society at the forefront of requirements for commercial and industrial operations.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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