Sharjah steps up farm inspections, praises model agricultural practices

He affirmed that inspection visits to farms will continue to ensure owners’ adherence to laws and regulations and to confirm that farms are invested in a manner that benefits their owners and the emirate as a whole, achieves the purposes for which they were established, enhances the civilized and aesthetic image of the emirate, and limits any negative practices.

He further explained that the tours resulted in identifying a number of farms that require corrective measures to align their operations with the objectives for which they were originally allocated, and in a way that enhances the emirate’s overall urban and visual appearance. Accordingly, the committee took the necessary regulatory and administrative actions, in addition to educating farm owners about the requirements for compliance with applicable regulations and the importance of addressing the recorded observations.

During the inspection visits, several farms were identified where owners had invested in their farms in an optimal and appropriate manner. The committee commended the efforts of these owners and their commitment to proper investment practices that support the food security system and supply the local market with various types of vegetables, reflecting their keenness to contribute to achieving food self-sufficiency within the emirate.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that farms in the Emirate of Sharjah have been granted and allocated for the purpose of benefiting from them in the correct manner, whether through agriculture or the breeding of domestic animals. This proper utilization generates benefits for farm owners and contributes to strengthening the food security system. He noted that these farms are provided with all essential services that enable beneficiaries to engage in agriculture and other activities in accordance with licenses issued by the competent authorities.

The committee, chaired by Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, director of customer service at Sharjah city municipality and chairman of the committee, visited a number of farms in the Al Zubair area, in the presence of committee members representing various government entities. The visits aimed to review the farms, monitor any observations or violations, and implement the necessary legal and administrative measures in accordance with the committee’s responsibilities and the directives issued in this regard.

Sharjah: The Committee for Removing Encroachments on Farms has continued its field inspection tours and visits to a number of farms in Sharjah City, in implementation of the directives of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah. These efforts aim to curb any organisational violations on farms and to enforce regulations and laws in a manner that enhances the emirate’s civilized and aesthetic appearance, preserves public and private properties, and prevents uses that are inconsistent with the purposes for which the farms were allocated, as well as the practice of any activities without official permits or licenses.

