Tell Me Why transparency and market intelligence are critical for long-term growth of the UAE property market

“With every new cycle, data seems to become more important,” he explained, adding that shifting markets and increasingly informed consumers have elevated the value of reliable intelligence.

He stressed that transparency has not diminished the need for professional expertise. Instead, it has increased it. “It’s not just about having the data, or a table and a pretty chart. It’s about being able to interpret the data and what that chart means and what we are actually seeing happen.”

Property Monitor’s datasets now extend beyond prices and transactions to include information about amenities, occupancy trends and community composition. Developers today, Jochinke explained, are relying far more heavily on data to validate project concepts, understand buyer preferences and determine the right mix of amenities rather than simply building according to instinct. Likewise, brokers use intelligence to advise clients on lifestyle factors, community characteristics and future developments that influence purchasing decisions.

Jochinke also described AI as the biggest technological trend shaping real estate but cautioned against treating it as a magic solution. While Property Monitor leverages AI models trained on high-quality proprietary data, he warned that poor-quality inputs produce unreliable outputs. “It is a garbage in, garbage out scenario,” he said, noting that AI can still hallucinate and requires human expertise to validate results.

With time, he expected technology to dramatically speed up property transactions and transform how buyers search for homes through conversational and immersive experiences.