Sharjah forms inspection team, tightens rules on warehouse safety

Stricter oversight of commercial, industrial storage sites ordered to curb fire risks
Dubai: The Executive Council of Sharjah has approved the formation of a specialised committee to inspect and address violations in commercial and industrial warehouses across the emirate, in a move aimed at strengthening safety compliance and reducing fire risks.
The decision was taken during a council meeting chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, and attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.
The newly formed committee will conduct comprehensive inspection campaigns targeting all commercial and industrial warehouses to assess compliance with safety and security standards. It will also oversee corrective measures, enforce preventive procedures to minimise fire incidents, and impose stricter penalties on violators, particularly those failing to meet regulations related to the storage of hazardous and flammable materials.
Sharjah Police will lead the committee, with representation from the Civil Defence Authority, Department of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah Economic Development Department, and Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.
During the meeting, the council also approved a new framework regulating media activities in the emirate, including fees and penalties. The decision requires entities engaged in media-related work to obtain prior approval from the Sharjah Media Council, which will also receive revenues generated from associated fees and violations.
In addition, the council adopted a unified guideline for drafting memoranda of understanding, agreements and contracts across government entities. The move aims to enhance governance standards and improve the efficiency of legal practices within Sharjah’s public sector.
The council reviewed broader government performance and development initiatives across the emirate, including progress on projects and efforts to strengthen institutional efficiency.