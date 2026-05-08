Medical fitness services shifted to Nukhbah Kalba center in Sour Kalba area
Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced the permanent closure of the Kalba Medical Fitness Center, directing all medical fitness examination services to a new facility in the city.
Residents requiring medical fitness tests for residency visas, employment and other official procedures must now visit the Nukhbah Kalba Businessmen Services Center in the Sour Kalba area.
The municipality said the new centre will continue providing medical fitness examination services for the public and business community.
The facility operates from Saturday to Thursday, between 9am and 6pm.
Authorities have also provided a QR code on official notices to help visitors navigate directly to the new location.
For enquiries and appointment-related information, residents can contact the centre on 056 857 2827.