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Sharjah permanently closes Kalba Medical Fitness Center

Medical fitness services shifted to Nukhbah Kalba center in Sour Kalba area

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
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Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced the permanent closure of the Kalba Medical Fitness Center, directing all medical fitness examination services to a new facility in the city.

Residents requiring medical fitness tests for residency visas, employment and other official procedures must now visit the Nukhbah Kalba Businessmen Services Center in the Sour Kalba area.

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The municipality said the new centre will continue providing medical fitness examination services for the public and business community.

The facility operates from Saturday to Thursday, between 9am and 6pm.

Authorities have also provided a QR code on official notices to help visitors navigate directly to the new location.

For enquiries and appointment-related information, residents can contact the centre on 056 857 2827.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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