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Kalba initiative aids residents in rental court rulings

Sharjah Charity will publish verified cases online to speed community financial aid

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Financial relief system launched for families facing tenancy disputes in Kalba
Financial relief system launched for families facing tenancy disputes in Kalba
Sharjah charity International

Sharjah : Families in Kalba facing court rulings over rental disputes are set to receive targeted financial support under a new agreement between Sharjah Charity International and Kalba Municipality.

The initiative centres on fast-tracking assistance to residents in financial distress, using a coordinated system that combines case referrals, field assessments and public fundraising.

Under the agreement, Kalba Municipality will submit records of affected residents with judicial rulings in tenancy disputes. Sharjah Charity will then conduct in-depth social and field studies to verify eligibility and ensure support reaches those most in need.

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Once approved, each case will be assigned a dedicated donation code, published through the charity’s official platforms. The municipality will promote these codes to its network and partners, helping mobilise community contributions more quickly.

The agreement was signed by Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity, and Yaqoub Yousuf Al Saher, Director of Customer Service at Kalba Municipality, in the presence of officials from both entities.

Bin Khadem said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to community welfare, adding that it opens a direct channel to support families struggling to meet rental obligations.

He stressed that the charity will continue to ensure transparency and fairness in distributing aid, while highlighting the longstanding cooperation between the two entities in supporting vulnerable groups and helping restore family stability.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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