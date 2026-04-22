Sharjah Charity will publish verified cases online to speed community financial aid
Sharjah : Families in Kalba facing court rulings over rental disputes are set to receive targeted financial support under a new agreement between Sharjah Charity International and Kalba Municipality.
The initiative centres on fast-tracking assistance to residents in financial distress, using a coordinated system that combines case referrals, field assessments and public fundraising.
Under the agreement, Kalba Municipality will submit records of affected residents with judicial rulings in tenancy disputes. Sharjah Charity will then conduct in-depth social and field studies to verify eligibility and ensure support reaches those most in need.
Once approved, each case will be assigned a dedicated donation code, published through the charity’s official platforms. The municipality will promote these codes to its network and partners, helping mobilise community contributions more quickly.
The agreement was signed by Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity, and Yaqoub Yousuf Al Saher, Director of Customer Service at Kalba Municipality, in the presence of officials from both entities.
Bin Khadem said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to community welfare, adding that it opens a direct channel to support families struggling to meet rental obligations.
He stressed that the charity will continue to ensure transparency and fairness in distributing aid, while highlighting the longstanding cooperation between the two entities in supporting vulnerable groups and helping restore family stability.