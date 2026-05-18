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Kuwait arrests doctor over alleged cocaine trafficking

The arrest follows extensive surveillance

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Photo used for illustrative purposes
Photo used for illustrative purposes
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Kuwait’s General Department for Drug Control has arrested a Kuwaiti doctor employed by the Health Ministry on suspicion of possessing cocaine and narcotic pills intended for distribution and trafficking, authorities said.

The arrest followed what officials described as extensive surveillance and detailed investigations into the suspect’s movements, local media reported.

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Anti-narcotics officers apprehended the suspect in possession of the drugs during what authorities said was a flagrant arrest operation.

The Interior Ministry said the seized substances included quantities of cocaine and various narcotic tablets that had allegedly been prepared for promotion and distribution.

Kuwaiti authorities have intensified anti-drug operations in recent months as part of broader efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and distribution across the country.

No further details were immediately released regarding the quantity of drugs seized or potential charges against the suspect.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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