The arrest follows extensive surveillance
Kuwait’s General Department for Drug Control has arrested a Kuwaiti doctor employed by the Health Ministry on suspicion of possessing cocaine and narcotic pills intended for distribution and trafficking, authorities said.
The arrest followed what officials described as extensive surveillance and detailed investigations into the suspect’s movements, local media reported.
Anti-narcotics officers apprehended the suspect in possession of the drugs during what authorities said was a flagrant arrest operation.
The Interior Ministry said the seized substances included quantities of cocaine and various narcotic tablets that had allegedly been prepared for promotion and distribution.
Kuwaiti authorities have intensified anti-drug operations in recent months as part of broader efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and distribution across the country.
No further details were immediately released regarding the quantity of drugs seized or potential charges against the suspect.