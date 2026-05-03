Science can accelerate malaria control — with the right leadership

While political will is one of the major contributing factors to slow progress, we must also acknowledge that other forces are at play. Climate change is expanding malaria transmission into new geographies, and the emerging resistance to artemisinin-based combination (ACTs) therapies, the backbone of malaria treatment for two decades, is spreading at an alarming pace. Four countries in East Africa have already confirmed partial artemisinin resistance: Eritrea, Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania. Based on available evidence, resistance is also suspected in at least four additional countries — Ethiopia, Sudan, Namibia, and Zambia. This is even more alarming as the African region bears the overwhelming majority of this burden, accounting for an estimated 94% of global malaria cases and 95% of malaria-related deaths in 2024.