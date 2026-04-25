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Travelling soon? Dubai warns of malaria risk abroad

Travellers advised to consult a doctor four to six weeks before departure

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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DHA outlined three key preventive measures: using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing to reduce skin exposure, and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, particularly in high-risk areas.
DHA outlined three key preventive measures: using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing to reduce skin exposure, and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, particularly in high-risk areas.
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Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority has urged residents travelling to tropical countries where malaria is prevalent to take precautions against mosquito bites, warning that the disease is transmitted through infected mosquitoes.

Marking World Malaria Day, the authority outlined three key preventive measures: using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing to reduce skin exposure, and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets, particularly in high-risk areas.

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The authority also advised travellers to consult a doctor four to six weeks before departure to receive appropriate medical guidance and prescribed preventive medication based on their destination and length of stay. Early preparation, they said, can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

It noted that malaria symptoms can range from mild to severe and may include fever, chills, sweating, headache, body aches, fatigue, and nausea or vomiting. While the disease is widespread in tropical regions, it does not spread directly from person to person and can be effectively prevented and treated if detected early.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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