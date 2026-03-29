GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE urges residents to eliminate stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding after rains

UAE authorities step up mosquito control efforts following recent rainfall

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE urges residents to eliminate stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding after rains
Supplied

Dubai: UAE authorities have urged residents to take preventive measures to limit mosquito breeding following recent rainfall that left stagnant water in several areas, creating conditions favourable for insect proliferation.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said reducing mosquito breeding sites plays a key role in protecting public health and preventing associated risks. 

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It advised residents to adopt simple preventive steps such as emptying containers holding stagnant water, cleaning areas where rainwater collects, maintaining drainage systems, disposing of waste properly and regularly trimming grass and vegetation.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of using appropriate methods to control mosquito larvae and adult insects, including planting vegetation known to repel mosquitoes, as part of broader efforts to reduce their spread.

Authorities said intensified measures are being implemented after the recent rains, including national campaigns to monitor and eliminate breeding sites. These efforts include pesticide spraying, draining stagnant water, public awareness campaigns and coordination with local authorities to carry out fogging operations and larval control programmes.

The ministry stressed that eliminating stagnant water remains the top priority, alongside regular inspections and preventive household measures such as covering water tanks, removing unused containers where water can accumulate and installing window screens and electric insect traps to limit mosquito entry into homes.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emergency teams on standby as unstable weather raises flood dangers.

Hatta alert: Avoid valleys, streams during heavy rain

2m read
If you've spotted flood barriers outside some Dubai Metro stations recently, there's a good reason - they're FloodWall barriers, a Norwegian-engineered flood defence system.

How RTA is flood-proofing some Dubai Metro stations

5m read
Simple fixes, regular maintenance, and smart preparations can help during heavy rains

What UAE residents can do to prevent home water damage

3m read
A family breaks their fast together at home. Doctors in the UAE say people with diabetes can fast safely with proper medical guidance. (Picture for illustrative purposes only)

Ramadan 2026 UAE: 7 vital fasting tips for diabetics

2m read