UAE authorities step up mosquito control efforts following recent rainfall
Dubai: UAE authorities have urged residents to take preventive measures to limit mosquito breeding following recent rainfall that left stagnant water in several areas, creating conditions favourable for insect proliferation.
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said reducing mosquito breeding sites plays a key role in protecting public health and preventing associated risks.
It advised residents to adopt simple preventive steps such as emptying containers holding stagnant water, cleaning areas where rainwater collects, maintaining drainage systems, disposing of waste properly and regularly trimming grass and vegetation.
The ministry also highlighted the importance of using appropriate methods to control mosquito larvae and adult insects, including planting vegetation known to repel mosquitoes, as part of broader efforts to reduce their spread.
Authorities said intensified measures are being implemented after the recent rains, including national campaigns to monitor and eliminate breeding sites. These efforts include pesticide spraying, draining stagnant water, public awareness campaigns and coordination with local authorities to carry out fogging operations and larval control programmes.
The ministry stressed that eliminating stagnant water remains the top priority, alongside regular inspections and preventive household measures such as covering water tanks, removing unused containers where water can accumulate and installing window screens and electric insect traps to limit mosquito entry into homes.