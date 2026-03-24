Municipality deploys specialised teams to prevent mosquito breeding
Sharjah: In response to recent rainfall and unstable weather conditions, Sharjah City Municipality has launched an extensive field campaign to disinfect and sanitise stagnant rainwater across the emirate, aiming to curb the spread of public health pests such as mosquitoes.
The move is part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of unstable weather conditions, ensure swift and professional emergency response, and prioritise public safety at all times.
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Authorities said specialised teams comprising engineers, technicians and field workers have been deployed, supported by advanced equipment and machinery, to monitor water accumulation and take immediate action. The campaign includes cleaning and disinfecting affected areas using substances that are safe for human health.
Officials stressed that the initiative reflects the municipality’s commitment to maintaining high environmental and health standards, while continuing to deliver essential services to residents.
The campaign also forms part of Sharjah Municipality’s proactive plans and full preparedness strategy to deal with changing weather conditions, ensuring operations are carried out in line with the highest safety standards.