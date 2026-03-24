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Sharjah launches campaign to disinfect rainwater pools after recent showers

Municipality deploys specialised teams to prevent mosquito breeding

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah launches campaign to disinfect rainwater pools after recent showers
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Sharjah: In response to recent rainfall and unstable weather conditions, Sharjah City Municipality has launched an extensive field campaign to disinfect and sanitise stagnant rainwater across the emirate, aiming to curb the spread of public health pests such as mosquitoes.

The move is part of the municipality’s ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of unstable weather conditions, ensure swift and professional emergency response, and prioritise public safety at all times.

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Authorities said specialised teams comprising engineers, technicians and field workers have been deployed, supported by advanced equipment and machinery, to monitor water accumulation and take immediate action. The campaign includes cleaning and disinfecting affected areas using substances that are safe for human health.

Officials stressed that the initiative reflects the municipality’s commitment to maintaining high environmental and health standards, while continuing to deliver essential services to residents.

The campaign also forms part of Sharjah Municipality’s proactive plans and full preparedness strategy to deal with changing weather conditions, ensuring operations are carried out in line with the highest safety standards.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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