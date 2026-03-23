Sharjah shuts parks, medical fitness centres amid unstable weather

The move comes as part of precautionary measures to ensure public safety
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has announced the immediate closure of all public parks and medical fitness centres due to unstable weather conditions.
The move, authorities said, comes as part of precautionary measures to ensure public safety amid the current weather situation.
All city parks have been shut until conditions stabilise, with officials saying they will reopen once it is safe to do so.
In a separate announcement, the municipality confirmed that all its medical fitness centres will remain closed on Monday, March 23, 2026, until further notice.
Residents have been advised to follow official channels for updates on the resumption of services.
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