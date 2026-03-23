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Sharjah shuts parks, medical fitness centres amid unstable weather

The move comes as part of precautionary measures to ensure public safety

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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All city parks have been shut until conditions stabilise, with officials saying they will reopen once it is safe to do so.
All city parks have been shut until conditions stabilise, with officials saying they will reopen once it is safe to do so.

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has announced the immediate closure of all public parks and medical fitness centres due to unstable weather conditions.

The move, authorities said, comes as part of precautionary measures to ensure public safety amid the current weather situation.

All city parks have been shut until conditions stabilise, with officials saying they will reopen once it is safe to do so.

In a separate announcement, the municipality confirmed that all its medical fitness centres will remain closed on Monday, March 23, 2026, until further notice.

Residents have been advised to follow official channels for updates on the resumption of services.

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Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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