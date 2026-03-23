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Sharjah government says thunder during heavy rain is normal

Sounds from unstable weather are natural; official warnings will be issued if needed

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Residents urged to rely on official updates and avoid spreading rumours.
Residents urged to rely on official updates and avoid spreading rumours.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has reassured residents that sounds associated with the current unstable weather, including thunder, are natural and expected as the UAE experiences heavy rainfall.

In a public statement, the bureau said such sounds are typical during severe weather conditions and should not cause concern.

Authorities also stressed that if any real threat arises, warnings and safety instructions would be issued immediately through the National Early Warning System to ensure public safety.

The bureau urged residents to rely only on official sources for updates and to avoid spreading rumours, emphasising that safety remains the top priority during the ongoing weather conditions.

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Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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