How to mosquito-proof your home after heavy rainfall in UAE

Expert-approved methods to eliminate mosquito breeding sites after recent UAE rains
Dubai: Last Friday, the UAE was struck by heavy rains and thunderstorms, leaving standing water across a number of areas. In the days that follow such downpours, residents face a familiar but serious secondary risk: a significant surge in mosquito populations. Experts and government authorities are now urging the public to act swiftly.
Heavy precipitation creates numerous sources of stagnant water, which are essential for mosquito egg-laying and larval development. Eggs previously deposited in moist soil by earlier generations become submerged during flooding, triggering a mass hatching event.
“Standing water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, with even a small amount being enough to hatch hundreds of eggs,” Dinesh Ramachandran, Technical & SHE Manager, Rentokil Boecker, explained to Gulf News.
The resulting high humidity that follows storms also extends mosquitoes' activity periods and improves their survival rates, meaning the threat lingers well beyond the rainfall itself.
The most effective line of defence is removing the breeding sites entirely. Even the smallest amounts of trapped water can support hundreds of mosquito larvae.
Empty plant saucers - Drain the trays beneath potted plants at least twice a week. These shallow pools are ideal mosquito nurseries.
Check outdoor items - Inspect buckets, children's toys, gardening pots and wheelbarrows for accumulated rainwater and tip them away.
Inspect hidden areas - Flat rooftops, clogged gutters and air-conditioning drainage areas are common culprits for pooling. Check these regularly.
Maintain water features - Ensure swimming pools are properly chlorinated and pumps remain active. Replace water in birdbaths or garden ponds on a weekly basis, or use safe mosquito dunks to prevent larvae from developing.
Your air conditioning unit - Eliminate any water accumulations around or beneath air-conditioning units, which can quietly collect moisture over time.
Pets' drinking water - If you have animals, change their drinking water regularly to prevent it from becoming a breeding site.
Use repellents wisely - Consult a doctor before applying personal repellents, particularly during peak activity periods at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most aggressive.
Dress appropriately - Opt for light-coloured, loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and trousers. Avoid dark or tight clothing such as leggings, which mosquitoes can bite straight through.
Indoor checklist
Inspect window and door screens - check all screens for tears or gaps and repair them promptly. A single small hole is enough for mosquitoes to enter.
Keep doors closed - Minimise the time exterior doors are left open, particularly during the early morning and evening hours.
Use air conditioning - Keeping indoor air cool and circulating creates an environment that actively discourages mosquitoes from lingering or breeding indoors.
Seal any gaps - Check window frames and door seals for any gaps or cracks that mosquitoes could use to gain entry, and seal them accordingly.
“If you have eliminated all standing water from your property but still face a persistent infestation, the source may be a nearby storm drain or a neighbouring property. In these circumstances, it is best to contact municipality-approved pest control experts, who can administer targeted larvicides and thermal fogging treatments,” Ramachandran, said.
Local municipal authorities across the UAE have intensified their response in the wake of the recent rains. A coordinated national effort is under way, encompassing:
National monitoring campaigns - teams are actively identifying and eliminating mosquito breeding sites across affected areas.
Pesticide spraying - Targeted spraying operations are being conducted in zones where stagnant water has been identified.
Fogging operations - Coordination with local authorities to carry out thermal fogging and larval control programmes in high-risk areas.
Public awareness campaigns - residents are being actively informed through official channels about preventive steps they can take at home.