Ras Al Khaimah records UAE’s heaviest rainfall this season

The National Centre of Meteorology reported that Yanas Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah recorded the highest rainfall at 244mm, followed by Manama in Ajman with 234.7mm, Al Hayer in Al Ain with 234.1mm, Mebreh Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah with 229.7mm, and Khatam Alshaklah in Al Ain with 226.6mm.