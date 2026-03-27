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Fujairah’s Al Taween records highest rainfall at 47.9mm on Wednesday

Heavy showers in Al Taween mark UAE's highest precipitation amid

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Fujairah’s Al Taween records highest rainfall at 47.9mm on Wednesday
NCM

FUJAIRAH: Fujairah witnessed varying intensities of rainfall as a low-pressure system continues to move across UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a flash flood alert shortly after midnight on Thursday, carrying into the early hours of Friday (March 27).

Al Taween recorded highest precipitation in country for Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed Al Taween topped the list with 47.9mm of rainfall.

This was followed by Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah with 39.7mm, Khorfakkan in Sharjah with 33.3mm, and Khatam Al Shiklah in Abu Dhabi with 31.6mm.

Weather conditions led to a drop in temperatures and strong flow of streams in mountainous areas.

Authorities continue to urge public to exercise caution and stay away from valley run-offs to ensure safety during ongoing fluctuations.

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Rainy weather system

The NCM has announced that a rainy weather system will continue affecting the country until Friday night. The system, currently concentrated over the far western regions, has already brought heavy showers to scattered areas.

According to a statement, the rainfall is expected to reach Abu Dhabi between 1 am and 3 am on Friday, before spreading to Dubai, the northern coasts, and the southern interior, accompanied by heavy showers. By 4–5 am, the system will extend to the northern and eastern regions, including Al Ain, with continued heavy rainfall.

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