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UAE to expect fair skies, rising temperatures on Thursday

Humid conditions will return by the night

Last updated:
WAM
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UAE to expect fair skies, rising temperatures on Thursday
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The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast generally fair weather across the UAE for tomorrow, with a noticeable rise in temperatures.

Low clouds are expected to form over the eastern coast during the morning hours. Humid conditions will return by the night and into Friday morning across several coastal areas. Light to moderate south-westerly to north-westerly winds will prevail.

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Sea conditions will remain calm, with slight waves expected in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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