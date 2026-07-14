Humidity to persist at night while eastern and southern areas may see convective rainfall
Dubai: Temperatures across the UAE are expected to climb to 48°C on Tuesday, with fair to partly cloudy skies prevailing across most of the country and the possibility of convective cloud formation over eastern areas later in the day, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
NCM said conditions will remain humid overnight and into Wednesday morning over some western coastal areas, while light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, reaching up to 35km/h, are expected to freshen at times.
Seas will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea, where conditions may become rough offshore by Wednesday morning.
Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C inland, 38°C and 42°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 37°C in the mountains.
The outlook for the rest of the week points to continued hot conditions, with temperatures rising further on Wednesday.
Convective clouds are expected to develop over eastern and southern areas and may bring localised rainfall, while southeasterly to northeasterly winds could strengthen to 40km/h, causing blowing dust in exposed areas.
Similar conditions are forecast for Thursday, with another chance of convective cloud formation and isolated showers over eastern and southern parts of the country. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening and lifting dust.
By Friday, fair to partly cloudy weather is expected to continue, with cloud build-up over the east and south but no significant change in temperatures. Winds will ease slightly, with gusts reaching 35km/h, while seas remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
The pattern is expected to persist into Saturday, when fair to partly cloudy skies will prevail. Humid conditions are forecast to return overnight and into Sunday morning over some coastal areas, with a chance of mist formation. Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally freshening, while sea conditions stay slight to moderate.