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UAE records heavy rainfall, Shoukah in Ras Al Khaimah highest at 77.5 mm

Authorities continue to monitor conditions and urge the public to stay cautious.

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UAE records heavy rain, Shoukah tops at 77.5 mm
UAE records heavy rain, Shoukah tops at 77.5 mm

Abu Dhabi: Various areas across the UAE witnessed rainfall ranging from moderate to heavy yesterday as the country was affected by unstable weather conditions.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in a statement that Shoukah in Ras Al Khaimah recorded the highest rainfall in the country at 77.5 millimetres.

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Kalba in Sharjah ranked second with 65.8 millimetres, followed by Umm Al Gaf in Ras Al Khaimah with 60.6 millimetres.

Wadi Al Tuwa in Fujairah recorded 57.2 millimetres of rainfall, while Al Dhaid in Sharjah registered 53.9 millimetres.

The figures underscore the ongoing impact of current weather conditions, accompanied by rainfall across various regions, with relevant authorities maintaining ongoing monitoring to ensure public safety

Top spots in UAE rainfall chart

  1. Shoukah, Ras Al Khaimah: 77.5 mm – highest in the country

  2. Kalba, Sharjah: 65.8 mm – second highest

  3. Umm Al Gaf, Ras Al Khaimah: 60.6 mm

  4. Wadi Al Tuwa, Fujairah: 57.2 mm

  5. Al Dhaid, Sharjah: 53.9 mm

Related Topics:
UAE weather

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