Weather forecast: How do March 2026 heavy rains compare to April 2024?

Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Arabian Centre for Climate and Environmental Sciences established that unusually warm Arabian Sea waters fundamentally altered where and how intensely the rain fell during the April 2024 event, redirecting and intensifying rainfall directly over the UAE rather than over the Zagros Mountains to the north. The March 2026 system, by contrast, has been attributed by the NCM to a conventional low-pressure system moving through the region during the country's active rainfall season.