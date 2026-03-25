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UAE weather alert: Rain, strong winds and rough seas to intensify

Authorities issue warnings as unstable weather brings rain, dust and reduced visibility

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Skyline in Al Barsha area, to delivery drivers taking some much-needed shade and heavy rains causing floods in the area.
Skyline in Al Barsha area, to delivery drivers taking some much-needed shade and heavy rains causing floods in the area.
Salamatt Husain / Gulf News
Unstable weather continues across the UAE as rain, strong winds and low-pressure systems affect multiple regions, prompting safety alerts and traffic warnings. Authorities have intensified emergency response measures, deploying teams to manage flooding and maintain infrastructure. Residents are urged to exercise caution, while rough seas and reduced visibility persist before conditions gradually improve later in the week. Stay updated with our live coverage of these high-stakes diplomatic and military developments:

Highlights

Chance of convective cloud formation

NCM cautioned that there's a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall and fresh to strong winds at times. It can cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 55 km/hr over some areas from 6am until 11pm, today.

When will the unsettled weather end?

Dubai: Unsettled weather conditions continue for the third day, with rainfall reported across the country as the UAE remains under the influence of a low-pressure system, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the country is affected by an extension of surface and upper-air low-pressure systems, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with convective clouds and rainfall of varying intensity over scattered areas.

Sharjah intensifies measures amid unstable weather

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has strengthened its field readiness in response to ongoing unstable weather conditions across the UAE, including heavy rain, strong winds, and reduced visibility, which may cause water accumulation in certain areas.

These measures aim to ensure rapid emergency response, protect lives and property, and enhance community safety.

UAE municipalities step up rain response

Municipal authorities across the UAE stepped up field and emergency response measures to address rainfall and unstable weather conditions, intensifying efforts to safeguard public facilities, maintain traffic flow and ensure the efficiency of stormwater drainage systems.

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