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Sharjah Airport urges passengers to check flight status due to unstable weather

Passengers told to verify flight schedules due to rain and strong winds in UAE

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Sharjah Airport urges passengers to check flight status due to unstable weather

Sharjah: Sharjah Airport has urged travellers to stay updated on the status of their flights as unstable weather conditions may lead to delays or changes to some schedules.

The advisory comes as the UAE experiences unstable weather marked by rainfall, strong winds and reduced visibility in some areas, which may affect airport operations and flight movements across the country.

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In a travel advisory, the airport called on passengers to check the latest flight information before leaving for the airport and to contact their airlines directly to confirm departure times and any operational updates.

Authorities stressed the importance of staying informed to ensure smooth travel procedures and minimise disruptions caused by changing weather conditions.

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