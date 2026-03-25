Fresh wave of heavy rain, possible hail expected to hit UAE

Unstable weather to last days as temperatures drop and winds reach 60km/h
Abu Dhabi: A new wave of rainfall moving in from Al Dhafra and the Arabian Gulf is expected to spread across most parts of the UAE in the coming hours, with heavy showers and possible hail forecast in some areas.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the unstable weather conditions are expected to continue until the end of the week, with partly cloudy to overcast skies and the formation of convective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity across the country.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate but may strengthen at times, particularly with cloud activity, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility in some areas.
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Sea conditions are forecast to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman due to convective cloud activity. Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution while driving in rainy conditions and advised the public to follow official safety guidance.
Forecasts indicate partly cloudy to cloudy conditions on Wednesday with rainfall expected at intervals across scattered areas during the day, concentrating over eastern regions and Al Ain at night before easing late. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually during the day, while winds could reach speeds of up to 50km/h.
Similar conditions are expected on Thursday, with limited chances of rain early in the day before precipitation increases from the afternoon into the evening over northern and eastern areas and Al Ain. Rainfall is expected to extend overnight to coastal, island and western regions, accompanied by active winds raising dust.
Friday is forecast to mark the peak of the weather system, with increased convective cloud formation bringing rain to most parts of the country, along with a noticeable drop in temperatures and strong winds that could reach up to 60km/h, leading to rough sea conditions.
Conditions are expected to gradually improve by Saturday, with clearer to partly cloudy skies and continued northwesterly winds, particularly at sea.
The NCM urged the public to monitor official weather updates and take necessary precautions during unstable conditions, including avoiding flood-prone areas and valleys and adhering to safety guidelines while driving.