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What players can experience at the UAE Lottery’s first physical outlet

New shop offers in-person ticket purchases, guided support, and interactive environment

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The Musaffah retail shop isn’t just a point of sale, it’s a fully branded, welcoming space crafted to reflect the excitement and energy of the UAE Lottery
The Musaffah retail shop isn’t just a point of sale, it’s a fully branded, welcoming space crafted to reflect the excitement and energy of the UAE Lottery
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Dubai: Participants can now enjoy a more hands-on lottery experience with the launch of the first retail outlet by the UAE Lottery in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.

Strategically located in M40, the new shop has made lottery participation more accessible, especially for those who prefer face-to-face interaction and cash payments.

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In-person access and guidance

At the new outlet, players aged 18 and above can purchase physical tickets for games such as Lucky Day Draw and Pick 3. The store also provides the option to pay in person, offering more flexibility.

Additionally, customer service staff are available on-site to assist customers, whether they are trying the lottery for the first time or are regular participants.

Visitors can receive guidance on how to play, along with answers to any queries about the games.

A more immersive environment

The Musaffah location has been designed to offer more than just transactions. The space features bold branding, clear layouts, and interactive elements aimed at making the experience engaging and easy to navigate.

"From bold visuals to intuitive layouts, every detail has been considered to make the customer journey smooth and engaging. High-visibility signage and an open, welcoming interior support consistent footfall, while interactive displays and helpful staff ensure each visit is both informative and enjoyable," said the UAE Lottery.

The opening of the physical outlet has also reflected the growing popularity of the draw, which continues to attract players through a mix of digital platforms and now retail access.

Responsible gaming

The UAE Lottery has reiterated that responsible gaming remains a top priority.

"The UAE Lottery provides a range of tools and resources to help participants make informed choices, ensuring a safe, fun, and fair lottery environment."

Meanwhile, all games are fully regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, ensuring transparency and a secure player experience.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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The UAE Lottery

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