Officials urged the public to rely solely on official sources for updates
Dubai: Authorities in Abu Dhabi are managing an incident at Rinn Systems Company in Musaffah—ICAD City after shrapnel fell following a successful air defence interception. A Ghanaian national sustained moderate injuries in the incident.
Officials urged the public to rely solely on official sources for updates and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.
UAE residents received a series of mobile alerts from the Ministry of Interior on Monday confirming that the situation across the country is currently safe following multiple missile and drone threats. Authorities thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant, follow safety guidance, and monitor official channels for further updates as the situation develops.
In a follow-up to the incident reported earlier on Sunday at Khorfakkan Port, resulting from falling debris after a successful interception by air defence systems, the competent authorities confirmed that a fire broke out at the site. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and dealt with the situation swiftly and efficiently, bringing the fire under control, with cooling operations ongoing.
The incident resulted in one Nepalese national sustaining serious injuries and being transferred to hospital for treatment, while three Pakistanis suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate.