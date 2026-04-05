Sharjah authorities respond to Khorfakkan Port incident, 4 hurt

Emergency teams deployed as officials warn against rumours
In a follow-up to the incident reported earlier on Sunday at Khorfakkan Port, resulting from falling debris after a successful interception by air defence systems, the competent authorities confirmed that a fire broke out at the site. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and dealt with the situation swiftly and efficiently, bringing the fire under control, with cooling operations ongoing.
The incident resulted in one Nepalese national sustaining serious injuries and being transferred to hospital for treatment, while three Pakistanis suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate.
Earlier, Sharjah authorities confirmed that emergency teams were handling an incident at Khorfakkan Port.
In a statement, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau said the situation was under control and under investigation, with safety as the top priority.
Officials urged the public to avoid spreading rumours and rely only on verified sources for updates.