Fire hits Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone strike

Civil Defence teams respond to incident, continuing efforts to control the fire
The competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah confirmed that a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone as a result of a drone attack, with no injuries reported.
Civil Defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident and are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control.
The authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain information only from official sources.
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