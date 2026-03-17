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Fire hits Fujairah Oil Industry Zone after drone strike

Civil Defence teams respond to incident, continuing efforts to control the fire

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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A fire incident has been reported in Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following a drone strike on Tuesday (March 17).
A fire incident has been reported in Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following a drone strike on Tuesday (March 17).
WAM

The competent authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah confirmed that a fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone as a result of a drone attack, with no injuries reported.

Civil Defence teams in the emirate immediately began responding to the incident and are continuing their efforts to bring the fire under control.

The authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to obtain information only from official sources.

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