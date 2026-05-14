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Fujairah reveals reason behind smoke in oil industries area

Civil defence teams were immediately deployed to the site

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A general view of Fujairah
A general view of Fujairah
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The Fujairah Government Media Office said smoke seen in the emirate’s oil industries area on Thursday was caused by a minor fire resulting from pipeline maintenance works.

In a statement, the office said the incident was linked to routine maintenance operations and described the fire as accidental.

Civil defence teams in Fujairah were immediately deployed to the site and brought the situation under control, the statement said.

Authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to rely only on official sources for information regarding the incident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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