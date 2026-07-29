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‘He wore a gas mask’: Keira Knightley’s old interview on breaking Donald Sutherland’s no-smoking rule sparks backlash

The actor added that 'everyone smoked' on set despite his rule

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The actor had recalled a memorable moment from her time working with Sutherland, sharing an anecdote about the late star’s strict no-smoking clause on set.
The actor had recalled a memorable moment from her time working with Sutherland, sharing an anecdote about the late star’s strict no-smoking clause on set.
AFP-PHILLIP FARAONE

Keira Knightley has found herself at the centre of an online debate after a decades-old behind-the-scenes story about late actor Donald Sutherland sparked criticism from some viewers.

The actor had recalled a memorable moment from her time working with Sutherland, sharing an anecdote about the late star’s strict no-smoking clause on set. While Knightley appeared to recount the incident as a humorous memory, some social media users argued that the story overlooked the seriousness of the health concerns behind Sutherland’s request.

Keira Knightley recalls Donald Sutherland’s no-smoking rule

During a conversation last year with actor Rosamund Pike, Knightley spoke about a party attended by Sutherland and explained that the actor had specific conditions written into his contract to ensure he was not exposed to cigarette smoke while filming.

“There was a party that Donald Sutherland came to because the whole thing was that you weren’t allowed to smoke,” Knightley said.

Pike responded, “Oh, yes!”

Knightley then explained, “He had it in his contract that nobody on the set was allowed to smoke anywhere near him, and you couldn’t smell of smoke. But of course, everyone smoked.”

Recalling the culture around smoking at the time, she added, “Back then anyway, everyone smoked. We’d all run off to smoke, then spray ourselves with everything to cover the smell.”

She went on to describe Sutherland’s unexpected arrival at the party, saying, “But at the party he came to, he walked right into the middle of it wearing a gas mask!”

Social media users question the anecdote

The exchange sparked debate on X, with some users questioning whether the story was appropriate to share in a light-hearted manner given Sutherland’s later health struggles.

Sutherland, who died in 2024 at the age of 88, had been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition often linked to long-term exposure to irritants including cigarette smoke.

Several users pointed out that second-hand smoke and lingering cigarette odours can be harmful to people with respiratory conditions, arguing that attempts to cover up the smell with sprays or other products would not remove the risks associated with smoke exposure.

Others criticised Knightley’s tone during the interview, saying the memory could have been presented with more awareness of changing attitudes towards smoking and the impact of passive smoke exposure.

Donald Sutherland’s legacy

Sutherland, one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades. Known for films including MASH*, Ordinary People, The Hunger Games franchise and Don’t Look Now, he was widely celebrated for his versatility and commanding screen presence.

Knightley’s comments have since reignited conversations around how smoking was normalised in the entertainment industry in previous decades, and how perspectives around workplace health and safety have evolved over time.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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