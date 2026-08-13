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Explosion rocks ammunition factory near Rome

Videos shared on social media showed a fire at the factory followed by a massive explosion

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AFP
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Smoke rising at an ammunition factory near Colleferro a town about 40 kilometres southeast of Rome.
Smoke rising at an ammunition factory near Colleferro a town about 40 kilometres southeast of Rome.
AFP

Rome: A powerful explosion rocked an ammunition factory near Rome but no injuries were reported, emergency services and the factory owner said.

Firefighters and police were at the site near Colleferro, a town about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Rome, and "complex operations" were under way, police told AFP.

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The fire service later said 10 crews had been sent to the area and shared a video showing thick smoke but no visible sign of flames.

Videos shared on social media showed a fire at the factory followed by a massive explosion.

The plant is owned by European defence group KNDS and manufactures medium and large-calibre ammunition.

"We can confirm that no injuries have been reported," KNDS said in a statement.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently being investigated and assessed by the teams on site," it added.

Italy's AGI news agency said employees had sheltered in secure areas at the facility.

The Corriere della Sera daily said that the fire started at a compaction press for explosive powder.

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