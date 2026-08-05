GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates adds nine African routes with single-ticket travel through SAA

Emirates and South African Airways expand codeshare to nine African destinations

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emirates adds nine African routes with single-ticket travel through SAA

Dubai: Emirates passengers can now book single-ticket journeys to nine additional destinations across South Africa and neighbouring countries following an expansion of the airline’s codeshare partnership with South African Airways.

The agreement gives travellers coordinated flight schedules and through-checked baggage to their final destination when connecting between Emirates and SAA services.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Three domestic routes will connect Johannesburg with Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth, while six regional services will link the city with Kinshasa, Gaborone, Windhoek, Lusaka, Harare and Victoria Falls.

Tickets for the expanded routes are now available through Emirates, travel agents and the airline’s retail stores.

Emirates gains access to SAA routes

The airlines previously operated a unilateral codeshare arrangement, with SAA placing its code on Emirates flights between Dubai and Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

SAA passengers also received interline access to 68 destinations across the Emirates network through Dubai.

Following regulatory approval, Emirates will now place its code on flights operated by SAA, extending its reach across domestic South African routes and six destinations in neighbouring countries.

Partnership approaches three decades

Emirates and South African Airways have worked together since 1997, making the relationship one of the longest-running airline partnerships in Emirates’ portfolio.

The expanded agreement responds to demand for travel to South Africa from international markets, particularly Europe, while providing passengers with more connections across southern and central Africa.

Emirates began serving South Africa in 1995 with flights to Johannesburg and later expanded its network to Cape Town and Durban.

The airline has carried more than 20 million passengers to and from South Africa and currently operates 56 weekly flights across the three cities.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emirates airline

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Officers of the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) recover a generator left behind by artisanal miners, during a patrol in Randfontein. [Illustrative image]

Two South African soldiers die chasing illegal miners

2m read
The young midfielder has sadly died just weeks after playing in his first World Cup

South Africa's 2026 World Cup midfielder Adams dies

1m read
ADNOC Distribution buys Shell South Africa

ADNOC Distribution buys Shell South Africa

3m read
Kishoresh Rout

Indian wins Dh1m Big Ticket draw, will give it to child

2m read