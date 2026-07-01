Emirates adds a third daily flight to Africa's biggest holiday destination

New Emirates flight improves Europe and US connections and adds cargo capacity for Kenya
Dubai: Emirates has launched its third daily flight between Dubai and Nairobi, increasing services on the route to 21 weekly flights and adding more travel options for passengers heading to Kenya, signalling greater demand for travel to the African continent from UAE.
The new service, EK717, arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi shortly after 5am on Wednesday, July 1, marking the start of the additional frequency.
The flight departs Dubai at 1.20am and arrives in Nairobi at 5.25am, allowing passengers arriving from key cities in Europe and North America to connect more easily. The return service, EK718, leaves Nairobi at 7.10am and lands in Dubai at 1.15 pm.
The additional morning schedule gives international visitors more time to continue their journey beyond Nairobi, including to safari destinations and Kenya’s coastal areas. It also allows business travellers to connect onwards to European cities such as London and Paris on the same day.
The launch was attended by UAE Ambassador to Kenya Dr Salim Ibrahim Bin Ahmed Mohammed Alnaqbi, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika, Principal Secretary for Tourism Ambassador (Professor) Julius K. Bitok, and Emirates representatives.
Emirates began operations to Nairobi in 1995 and has carried more than six million passengers to and from Kenya over the past three decades, connecting the country to more than 138 destinations through its Dubai hub.
Christophe Leloup, Emirates' Country Manager for Kenya, said, "For three decades, Kenya has been one of Emirates' most important destinations in Africa, and this third daily service reflects both the strength of that relationship and our confidence in the country's future.”
“More than adding capacity, this flight creates better connections for travellers from across Europe, North America and beyond, making it easier for people to visit Kenya, do business here, and connect with family and opportunities,” he added.
The additional flight also increases cargo capacity between Kenya and the UAE by 280 tonnes a week.
The airline said the earlier departure time will support exporters, including flower and fresh produce businesses, by allowing goods to be transported to international markets sooner.
Alongside Emirates SkyCargo’s three weekly freighter services to Nairobi, the airline now transports more than 1,100 tonnes of cargo in and out of Kenya every week.
The new service comes as Kenya works towards its target of welcoming five million international tourists by 2030. June Chepkemei, CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board, said the additional service would improve access for visitors from key global markets.
“As Kenya continues to pursue ambitious tourism growth, strong international air connectivity remains one of our greatest enablers,” she said. “The third daily service from Emirates will improve access for visitors from key global markets and support our efforts to grow tourism, create jobs and deliver greater economic value for communities across the country.”
Earlier this year, Kenya and the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries.
Kenya’s aviation authorities said the additional Emirates service supports growth in tourism, trade and connectivity.
Teresia Mbaika, Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development, said, "I congratulate Emirates on the launch of its third scheduled flight into Nairobi. This is a strong vote of confidence in Kenya’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.”
Emirates also has an interline partnership with Kenya Airways signed in 2023, allowing passengers to connect across both airlines’ networks. The airline said more than 31,000 passengers have travelled through the partnership so far, including onward journeys to destinations such as Rwanda, Kilimanjaro and Mozambique.
Julius K. Bitok, Principal Secretary for Tourism, said, “As we continue to showcase Kenya to the world, enhanced air connectivity plays a vital role in movement of people, goods and services while helping more travellers discover the incredible diversity of our destination.”
“The third daily service to Nairobi will make it even easier for visitors to experience Kenya's spectacular wildlife, pristine coastline, vibrant culture and warm hospitality,” he added.