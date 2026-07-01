Emirates adds a third daily flight to Africa's biggest holiday destination

The additional morning schedule gives international visitors more time to continue their journey beyond Nairobi, including to safari destinations and Kenya’s coastal areas. It also allows business travellers to connect onwards to European cities such as London and Paris on the same day.

“More than adding capacity, this flight creates better connections for travellers from across Europe, North America and beyond, making it easier for people to visit Kenya, do business here, and connect with family and opportunities,” he added.

Christophe Leloup, Emirates' Country Manager for Kenya, said, "For three decades, Kenya has been one of Emirates' most important destinations in Africa, and this third daily service reflects both the strength of that relationship and our confidence in the country's future.”

Emirates began operations to Nairobi in 1995 and has carried more than six million passengers to and from Kenya over the past three decades, connecting the country to more than 138 destinations through its Dubai hub.

Emirates also has an interline partnership with Kenya Airways signed in 2023, allowing passengers to connect across both airlines’ networks. The airline said more than 31,000 passengers have travelled through the partnership so far, including onward journeys to destinations such as Rwanda, Kilimanjaro and Mozambique.

“As Kenya continues to pursue ambitious tourism growth, strong international air connectivity remains one of our greatest enablers,” she said. “The third daily service from Emirates will improve access for visitors from key global markets and support our efforts to grow tourism, create jobs and deliver greater economic value for communities across the country.”

The new service comes as Kenya works towards its target of welcoming five million international tourists by 2030. June Chepkemei, CEO of the Kenya Tourism Board, said the additional service would improve access for visitors from key global markets.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.