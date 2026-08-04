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UAE steps up integration of national economic register with licensing authorities

'Growth' platform aims to unify business data and support digital transformation

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE steps up integration of national economic register with licensing authorities

Dubai: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has stepped up efforts to integrate the National Economic Register (NER), known as "Growth", with licensing authorities across the country as part of its drive to strengthen the nation's digital economic infrastructure.

The ministry held a technical workshop bringing together 90 representatives from 33 federal and local government entities, licensing authorities and free zones to enhance electronic connectivity and improve the exchange of economic data.

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The National Economic Register is a federal digital database supervised by the ministry and designed to create a unified and reliable repository of economic establishments across the UAE.

Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and Economic Affairs at the ministry, said the platform classifies more than 4,000 economic activities and supports government entities, businesses and investors with accurate data for decision-making.

The workshop also reviewed technical requirements for integrating licensing data, including economic licences, factory information and corporate financial data, with the platform to improve data quality, reduce manual processes and streamline government services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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