'Growth' platform aims to unify business data and support digital transformation
Dubai: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has stepped up efforts to integrate the National Economic Register (NER), known as "Growth", with licensing authorities across the country as part of its drive to strengthen the nation's digital economic infrastructure.
The ministry held a technical workshop bringing together 90 representatives from 33 federal and local government entities, licensing authorities and free zones to enhance electronic connectivity and improve the exchange of economic data.
The National Economic Register is a federal digital database supervised by the ministry and designed to create a unified and reliable repository of economic establishments across the UAE.
Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Entrepreneurship and Economic Affairs at the ministry, said the platform classifies more than 4,000 economic activities and supports government entities, businesses and investors with accurate data for decision-making.
The workshop also reviewed technical requirements for integrating licensing data, including economic licences, factory information and corporate financial data, with the platform to improve data quality, reduce manual processes and streamline government services.