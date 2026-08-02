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Russian tourist arrivals to UAE set to top 1 million by end of summer season

More direct flights and flexible travel policies fuel growing demand from Russian market

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Tourists in the old part of Deira, Dubai. [Illustrative image]
Tourists in the old part of Deira, Dubai. [Illustrative image]
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Russian tourist arrivals to the UAE are expected to exceed one million by the end of the summer season, driven by expanding direct air links and sustained demand for the Gulf destination, according to the Russian Union of Travel Industry.

The industry body said the UAE continues to rank among the most popular overseas beach destinations for Russian travellers, reflecting the country's growing appeal despite intense competition from other holiday markets.

Since the end of July, direct flights to the UAE have been operating from 11 Russian cities, with 95 scheduled services a week, significantly boosting travel capacity and supporting continued growth in visitor numbers, the union said.

Tourism experts attributed the strong demand to the UAE's flexible travel policies, extensive flight connectivity and year-round tourism offering, which have helped strengthen its position among Russian holidaymakers.

Russia remains one of the UAE's key source markets, with the expansion of direct air services expected to further support tourism and commercial ties between the two countries.

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