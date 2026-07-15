Rapid SOS response helps Dubai Police foil Deira heist and track fleeing gang
Dubai: Dubai Police recovered Dh10 million and arrested three suspects of African nationality within 10 minutes of a robbery at a currency exchange office in Deira, in a case that underscored the effectiveness of the force’s smart SOS emergency service and rapid-response capabilities.
The robbery occurred in the early hours when three masked suspects stormed a ground-floor exchange office in Deira, assaulted and tied up employees, smashed surveillance cameras and fled with Dh10 million in cash packed into several bags.
According to details documented in Operations Management: The Art of Critical Notifications, Crises, and Disasters by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, the breakthrough came when one employee managed to free himself and activate Dubai Police’s SOS emergency service via his mobile phone. The alert was transmitted instantly to the operations room, triggering an immediate response.
Police swiftly sealed all entry and exit points to Deira, redeployed patrols from neighbouring areas and circulated suspect descriptions across the force to prevent the gang from escaping the district.
Within just 10 minutes, a traffic sergeant stopped a suspicious vehicle and arrested one of the suspects. Officers also recovered bags containing part of the stolen cash.
Dubai Police then deployed a helicopter to search for the remaining suspects. The helicopter crew spotted the pair in an industrial yard after they abandoned bags of cash and attempted to hide among cargo containers. Ground teams were directed to their location and quickly moved in to arrest them.
All three suspects were taken into custody and the entire Dh10 million was recovered before the gang could distribute or conceal the money.
Police said the case highlights the importance of the SOS emergency service, which provides businesses and residents with a direct link to the operations room, enabling authorities to respond immediately to critical incidents.
The operation remains a notable example of how smart emergency systems, coordinated policing and aerial surveillance can lead to the rapid resolution of major crimes and the full recovery of stolen assets.