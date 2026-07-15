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SOS alert helps Dubai Police recover Dh10 million, nab robbers

Rapid SOS response helps Dubai Police foil Deira heist and track fleeing gang

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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An SOS alert helped Dubai Police recover Dh10 million after a Deira robbery.
An SOS alert helped Dubai Police recover Dh10 million after a Deira robbery.

Dubai: Dubai Police recovered Dh10 million and arrested three suspects of African nationality within 10 minutes of a robbery at a currency exchange office in Deira, in a case that underscored the effectiveness of the force’s smart SOS emergency service and rapid-response capabilities.

The robbery occurred in the early hours when three masked suspects stormed a ground-floor exchange office in Deira, assaulted and tied up employees, smashed surveillance cameras and fled with Dh10 million in cash packed into several bags.

According to details documented in Operations Management: The Art of Critical Notifications, Crises, and Disasters by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, the breakthrough came when one employee managed to free himself and activate Dubai Police’s SOS emergency service via his mobile phone. The alert was transmitted instantly to the operations room, triggering an immediate response.

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Police swiftly sealed all entry and exit points to Deira, redeployed patrols from neighbouring areas and circulated suspect descriptions across the force to prevent the gang from escaping the district.

Within just 10 minutes, a traffic sergeant stopped a suspicious vehicle and arrested one of the suspects. Officers also recovered bags containing part of the stolen cash.

Dubai Police then deployed a helicopter to search for the remaining suspects. The helicopter crew spotted the pair in an industrial yard after they abandoned bags of cash and attempted to hide among cargo containers. Ground teams were directed to their location and quickly moved in to arrest them.

All three suspects were taken into custody and the entire Dh10 million was recovered before the gang could distribute or conceal the money.

Police said the case highlights the importance of the SOS emergency service, which provides businesses and residents with a direct link to the operations room, enabling authorities to respond immediately to critical incidents.

The operation remains a notable example of how smart emergency systems, coordinated policing and aerial surveillance can lead to the rapid resolution of major crimes and the full recovery of stolen assets.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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