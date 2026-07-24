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Dubai family visit visa: Minimum salary requirements, explained

How much you must earn to bring family or friends on a Dubai visit visa

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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Tourists in the old part of Deira, Dubai.
Tourists in the old part of Deira, Dubai.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Thinking of sponsoring a family member or friend for a visit to Dubai? Before you start the process, it's worth knowing that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) sets minimum salary requirements for sponsors and the threshold isn't the same for everyone.

UAE residents can sponsor a family member or friend for a single-entry or multiple-entry visit visa valid for 30, 60, or 90 days in Dubai.

Here's what residents need to know about eligibility, income requirements, documentation and fees before applying.

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Minimum salary to sponsor a family visit visa in Dubai

Residents sponsoring first-degree relatives must earn at least Dh4,000 per month.

First-degree relatives include:

  • Parents

  • Spouse

  • Children

This is the lowest salary threshold for sponsoring a visit visa and applies to immediate family members.

Salary requirement for sponsoring extended family members

Residents who wish to sponsor second- or third-degree relatives must have a minimum monthly salary of Dh8,000.

These relatives include:

  • Siblings

  • Grandparents

  • Grandchildren

  • Uncles

  • Aunts

  • Cousins

The higher salary requirement reflects the broader family relationship between the sponsor and the visitor.

Salary requirement for sponsoring a friend

Residents sponsoring a friend must have a minimum monthly salary of Dh15,000.

This is the highest salary threshold under the current GDRFA Dubai sponsorship rules and applies to visitors who are not related to the sponsor.

Who can sponsor a visit visa?

In addition to meeting the salary requirement, sponsors must:

  • Hold a valid UAE residence visa.

  • Have a valid Emirates ID.

  • Provide proof of income when requested.

Income can be verified through:

  • A salary certificate.

  • An attested labour contract.

  • Partnership or company ownership documents for business owners.

Documents required to prove relationship

When sponsoring a family member, applicants must provide evidence of the relationship, such as:

  • A birth certificate.

  • A marriage certificate.

These documents must be properly attested before submission.

Additional visit visa requirements

Sponsors may also need to provide:

  • A copy of the visitor's passport.

  • A recent passport-sized photograph.

  • Proof of accommodation, such as a hotel booking or tenancy contract.

  • A return flight ticket.

  • Health insurance covering the visitor's stay, where applicable.

Fees

Single-entry visit visa fees currently start from:

  • Dh200 for 30 days.

  • Dh300 for 60 days.

  • Dh400 for 90 days.

Additional costs may include VAT, medical insurance, service charges and a refundable security deposit.

Where to apply

Applications can be submitted through:

  • GDRFA Dubai's online platforms and smart application, available 24/7.

  • Authorised AMER Centres during official working hours.

The salary requirement is one of the most important factors when sponsoring a Dubai visit visa.

Related Topics:
UAE Visas

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