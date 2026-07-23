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Dubai family visit visa guide: How to sponsor relatives and claim Dh3,000+ in rewards

Residents can sponsor loved ones and earn Dh3,000+ in Dubai tourism rewards

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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Tourists and residents at gold souk and old quarters of Deira in Dubai on Wednesday 04 March 2026.
Tourists and residents at gold souk and old quarters of Deira in Dubai on Wednesday 04 March 2026.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: If you've been thinking about bringing your parents, siblings or friends to Dubai for a holiday, there may be no better time to do it.

While many residents are already familiar with the UAE's family and friends visit visa system, a new Dubai tourism initiative is adding an extra incentive. Residents who invite loved ones from overseas to visit the emirate can now unlock more than Dh3,000 worth of rewards, including hotel experiences, dining offers, attraction tickets and lifestyle benefits.

The offer comes under Dubai's newly launched 'A Dubai Invite' programme, which aims to encourage residents and citizens to act as ambassadors for the city by inviting relatives and friends from abroad.

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Bringing family to Dubai could now come with added perks

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism's (DET) new campaign rewards UAE residents and citizens whose invited guests travel to Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026.

Residents must register their visitors through the programme's online nomination form before they arrive. Once the guest enters Dubai, the arrival is automatically verified and the resident receives access to a package of rewards worth more than Dh3,000.

Participating brands include hotels, transport providers and lifestyle companies such as W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Meliá Desert Palm, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Careem and Hala.

The programme is open to UAE residents and citizens aged 18 and above who hold a valid Emirates ID. Visitors must be arriving from overseas and enter Dubai between the campaign dates.

Importantly, the initiative does not provide visas. Visitors must either be eligible for visa-free entry, qualify for a visa on arrival, or obtain a visit visa before travelling.

Can UAE residents sponsor a visit visa for family and friends?

For many nationalities, the UAE offers visa-free access or visas on arrival. However, if your relative or friend requires a visa, UAE residents can sponsor them through Dubai's family and friends visit visa service.

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) recently highlighted the service as part of its 'Your Way to Dubai' campaign, encouraging residents to invite loved ones to visit the emirate.

The visa allows residents to sponsor family members or friends for stays of:

  • 30 days

  • 60 days

  • 90 days

According to the GDRFA, visits can be extended in line with applicable regulations, allowing a stay of up to 120 days in some cases.

Applications can be submitted through the GDRFA website, the DubaiNow app or Amer customer happiness centres.

What documents are needed?

To apply for a family or friends visit visa, residents generally need to provide:

  • A passport valid for at least six months

  • A recent personal photograph

  • Documents proving the family relationship or purpose of the visit

  • Any other supporting documents requested by the authorities (such as a salary certificate, employment contract, etc.)

Processing can often take just a few days and, in some cases, visas may be issued within 48 hours.

Dubai visit visa fees

30-day visit visa

  • Dh200 visa fee

  • Dh40 medical insurance

60-day visit visa

  • Dh300 visa fee

  • Dh60 medical insurance

90-day visit visa

  • Dh400 visa fee

  • Dh90 medical insurance

Additional charges include:

  • 5 per cent VAT

  • Dh1,000 refundable security deposit

  • Dh20 security deposit service fee

  • Dh40 security deposit collection and reimbursement fee

If the visitor is already inside the UAE, additional charges apply, including a Dh500 inside-country fee, plus Knowledge and Innovation Dirham fees. Authorities note that the final amount may vary depending on the applicant's circumstances.

Why residents may want to act now

For residents planning a family reunion, holiday visit or a long-awaited catch-up with friends from abroad, the timing could be ideal.

Not only can residents sponsor a visit visa for eligible family members and friends, but arrivals made before the end of October could also unlock a reward package worth more than Dh3,000 through Dubai's latest tourism campaign.

For many households, that means turning a routine family visit into an opportunity to enjoy discounted stays, dining experiences and some of Dubai's most popular attractions at the same time.

Related Topics:
UAE VisasDubai tourism

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