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Dubai smart gates process 9.4 million travellers in 6 months

AI-powered Red Carpet service cuts immigration clearance to just 3.4 seconds

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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More than 9.4 million travellers benefited from Dubai’s integrated Smart Travel ecosystem in the first half of 2026.
More than 9.4 million travellers benefited from Dubai’s integrated Smart Travel ecosystem in the first half of 2026.
GDRFA

Dubai: More than 9.4 million travellers benefited from Dubai's AI-powered smart ravel ecosystem during the first six months of 2026, as the emirate continued to strengthen its position as a global leader in smart border control and seamless passenger movement.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) said 9,464,057 travellers used its integrated digital travel services between January and June, including 9,024,736 passengers who completed immigration procedures through Smart Gates and 439,321 travellers who used the Travel Without Borders – Red Carpet service.

The Red Carpet service, Dubai's most advanced border clearance solution, allows eligible arriving and departing passengers to complete immigration procedures simply by walking through a designated lane without presenting travel documents or interacting with immigration officers.

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Powered by artificial intelligence and biometric recognition technologies, the service has reduced average border processing time from 12.5 seconds to just 3.4 seconds—a 60 per cent reduction. The system can process up to 10 travellers simultaneously while eliminating paper documents and physical touchpoints altogether.

GDRFA Dubai said the initiative represents a major step in the emirate's vision of creating a fully digital, proactive travel experience while setting new international benchmarks for airport efficiency and passenger convenience.

Smart Gates remain backbone of border operations

Alongside the Red Carpet service, Smart Gates continue to serve as the primary border-crossing channel for eligible travellers, accounting for more than 9 million users during the first half of the year.

Using advanced biometric technology, the Smart Gates enable passengers to complete immigration procedures within seconds without conventional manual processing.

GDRFA Dubai said the integrated system has strengthened airport capacity, improved operational efficiency at the world's busiest international airport for international passengers, and enhanced security, accuracy and passenger flow.

Travellers encouraged to pre-register

The authority urged eligible travellers to complete pre-registration before arriving at Dubai airports to gain immediate access to Smart Gates and the Red Carpet service.

Travellers can verify their registration status and eligibility through the Smart Gate Registration Inquiry service on the GDRFA Dubai website before travelling (https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/ar/smart-gate-inquiry).

According to GDRFA Dubai, completing this step in advance allows passengers to bypass traditional immigration procedures and complete secure border clearance within seconds by simply standing at the Smart Gate and looking at the green light.

Investing in quality of life

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, said the achievements of the Smart Travel ecosystem reflect the UAE and Dubai's vision of harnessing innovation and artificial intelligence to deliver world-class government services.

He said enhancing the travel experience is no longer limited to speeding up procedures but has become an investment in quality of life, strengthening the country's global competitiveness and reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading international hub for travel, business and investment.

Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant Director General for the Air Ports Affairs Sector, said the integration of Smart Gates with the Red Carpet service reflects the continuous evolution of Dubai's airport ecosystem through intelligent solutions that combine seamless passenger movement with the highest standards of security.

He said GDRFA Dubai remains committed to continuously developing its digital services in line with the rapid growth in passenger traffic.

Supporting Dubai's future vision

GDRFA Dubai said the results reaffirm its commitment to investing in future technologies and artificial intelligence to build an intelligent border ecosystem that balances security with seamless mobility.

The authority said the Smart Travel ecosystem also supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by strengthening Dubai's position as one of the world's leading destinations to live, work and visit, while reinforcing its role as a global model for the future of travel.

Smart Travel ecosystem delivers record efficiency in H1 2026

  • More than 9.4 million travellers benefited from Dubai’s integrated Smart Travel ecosystem in the first half of 2026.

  • 9,024,736 passengers used Smart Gates as their primary border-crossing channel.

  • 439,321 travellers experienced the Travel Without Borders – Red Carpet service, the system’s most advanced feature.

  • The Red Carpet service recorded an average processing time of just 3.4 seconds per traveller.

  • This marks a 60 per cent reduction in border-processing time compared to previous procedures.

  • The system can process up to 10 travellers simultaneously through its intelligent, instant-processing technology.

  • The experience is fully digital, with zero documents and zero physical touchpoints required for eligible travellers.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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